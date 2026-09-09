The ethnic composition of the temporary councils of Hasakah was announced; Kurdish majority in Qamishlo and Arab majority in Sarkani

Syria Service - The ethnic composition of the temporary appointed councils of the cities of Qamishlo and Sarkani in Hasakah province was determined; based on this composition, the Qamishlo council consists of 9 members, of which five are Kurds, three Arabs and one Christian, while the Sarkani council has seven members, of which six are Arabs and one Kurdish.

According to KurdPress, the governor of Hasakah, Noureddine Ahmed, introduced the members of the two temporary appointed councils of the cities of Qamishlo and Sarkani. The temporary council of Qamishlo consists of 9 members, of which five are Kurds, three are Arabs and one is Christian. In contrast, the temporary council of Sarkani consists of seven members, of which six are Arabs and one is Kurdish.

According to the Rudaw Network, based on the information published, Berin Sami Muhammad has been elected as the head of the Qamishlo city council. He is Kurdish and has a degree in civil engineering.The members of the interim council of Qamishlo are:

Brin Sami Muhammad (Civil Engineering): Chairman of the council, Kurdish

Muhammad Juma Saker (Petroleum Institute): Deputy Chairman of the council, Arab

Raeda Ovid Hamoud (Civil Engineering): Arab

Shafir Michel Touma (Lawyer): Christian

Amina Murad Omar (Lawyer): Kurdish

Abdul Razzaq Nouri Al-Asi (Civil Engineering): Arab

Abdul Razzaq Ahmad Hami (Civil Engineering): Kurdish

Dr. Rizwan Saeed Muhammad (General Medicine): Kurdish

Hassan Ali Muhammad (Faculty of Literature): Kurdish

The interim council in the city of Sarhkani also has seven members. According to the announced composition, six members of this council are Arabs and one member is Kurdish.The members of the temporary council of Sarkheni are:

Bashir Mohammad Mullah Matar (Mechanical Engineering): Chairman of the council, Arab

Faisal Ibrahim Abdul Hai (Faculty of Sharia): Deputy Chairman of the council, Arab

Mustafa Mohammad Khair Ali (Civil Engineering): Kurdish

Rabiha Ismail Al-Ahmad (Civil Engineering): Arab

Maher Abdul Latif Leili (Civil Engineering): Arab

Amir Mahmoud Ibrahim (Philosophy): Arab

Salah Al-Din Sobhi Khudair (Mechanical Engineering): Arab

According to this report, the situation in Sarkheni is still not normal and many of the original residents of the city have not yet returned to their areas. It is possible that the composition and quotas of council members will also change as the conditions of the city change in the future.