Peshmerga on the verge of ending US support; what is the reason for the suspension of aid?

The approaching date for the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq has increased concerns about the future of Washington's support for the Peshmerga; however, the Minister of Interior of the Kurdistan Region has emphasized that a final decision on stopping this aid has not yet been made.

According to Kurdistan Press, as the date for the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq on September 30, 2026 approaches, speculation about the end of US financial aid to the Peshmerga forces has increased. A number of Peshmerga officials and political observers have explained the possible reasons for this US decision.US Budget Cuts

Jabbar Yawar, former Secretary General of the Ministry of Peshmerga, told the website "Al-Alam Al-Jadeed" that several factors could be responsible for the US stopping financial aid to the Peshmerga forces, including the financial situation of the US government and Washington's policy towards aid provided to Middle Eastern countries.

He added that the US government is currently facing a budget deficit of nearly $40 million.

Trump's New Policy

Jabbar Yawar also said that US President Donald Trump's new policy is to reduce foreign financial and military aid, even to countries friendly to the US and international organizations.

He also considered the end of the war with ISIS as another possible reason for stopping this aid.According to him, the war with ISIS began in 2014, and at that time, the Kurdistan Regional Government was unable to pay the salaries of the Peshmerga forces due to the financial crisis; but now the Iraqi government pays the Peshmerga salaries on a monthly basis and there is no serious problem between Baghdad and Erbil in this regard.

Delay in the integration of the Peshmerga forces

At the same time, political observer Adel Bakwan considered the delay in the process of reform and integration of the Peshmerga forces as another factor that could have led the United States to stop its aid to these forces.

He said that the best course of action for the Patriotic Union and the Democratic Party is to adopt a united stance and take serious steps to integrate their forces.

A final decision has not been made yet

On the other hand, Rayber Ahmed, the Minister of Interior of the Kurdistan Region, denied in a press conference that a final decision has been made to stop the aid.He stressed: "The regional government needs the continued support and coordination of international coalition forces."