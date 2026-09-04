If you listen to Trump's tweets, you have to ask his consent even to drink water

Nouri al-Maliki, head of the Iraqi Government of Law Coalition, criticized what he called American interference in the Iraqi political process and said: "If you listen to Trump's tweets, you will reach a stage where even when you want to drink water, you have to ask whether Trump is satisfied or not." He emphasized that the political situation in Iraq has now become like this.

According to Kurdistan Press, Nouri al-Maliki, head of the Iraqi Government of Law Coalition, announced that he had previously said within the framework of coordination that if political currents listen to Donald Trump's tweets, in the end they will have to know whether Trump agrees with it even to drink water.The website Dromedia wrote that Maliki stated in a television interview: "The situation is like this now; they say form the government, fill the empty ministries, but in the end the formation of the government was delayed."

He was previously a candidate for the post of Prime Minister of Iraq, but following pressure from Donald Trump, the Coordination Framework withdrew his candidacy and eventually "Ali Zaidi" replaced him as the framework's candidate and was tasked with forming the Iraqi government.