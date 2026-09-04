A shocking account of the court session of Lahore Talabani and his companions in the Laleh Zar case

During the hearing of the case of six defendants related to Article 56, some defendants denied their previous statements and spoke of pressure and torture during detention; in the meantime, the presence of "Ramadan", Lahore Talabani's bodyguard, in the court, his poor physical condition, and his meeting with his wife and daughter suffering from cancer, created a heavy emotional atmosphere in the session.

It is said that statements were taken from the six defendants in the case related to Article 56, and the defendants spoke contrary to their previous statements.

The case and the court session were held in an atmosphere where the defendants spoke freely and from their hearts; in such a way that it seemed that they had no concern that their statements might be the result of torture, and perhaps the conditions of detention in the security prison had provided such an atmosphere for them.Although there were many security and operational forces deployed inside and outside the court building, the atmosphere inside the courtroom was calm and the freedom of action of those present in the session brought satisfaction to them.

The words of one of the defendants affected the atmosphere of the hall. He denied all his previous statements and said: “We went to the Binai gas station and were arrested. What I had said before was under torture and against my will.”

Ramadan, who is a bodyguard for Lahore Taliban, entered the hall wearing Kurdish trousers and a T-shirt. His hair and beard were gray, and upon seeing his sick daughter and her husband, deep sadness was visible on his face; but soon, like a strong father, he hid his emotions and raised his hand with a smile for his daughter who has cancer.

Ramadan occasionally grabbed his trembling hands and feet on the bars of the cage. He could not stand or walk properly and was not even able to speak properly.This scene made most of the audience cry.

In addition to his poor physical condition, he was unable to speak in court about the type of torture that had damaged his physical and mental health because he did not want his daughter, wife, and those present in the courtroom to know what had happened to him.

He wanted to reveal the torture that had been inflicted on him, but on the condition that the public and his family members did not know the details. Finally, he wrote down his torture method on a piece of paper for the judges, so that no one would see it.