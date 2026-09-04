Baghdad promises to permanently employ Kurdistan Region contract workers in 2027 budget

A member of the Kurdistan Region negotiating team announced that in today's meeting with the Iraqi Minister of Finance, an official promise was made to permanently employ all contract workers in the region within the framework of the 2027 general budget; at the same time, the issue of resuming the process of promoting the ranks of regional workers and considering its financial effects in next year's budget is also on the agenda of the negotiations.

According to KurdPress, Iraqi Finance Minister Faleh al-Sari emphasized several important issues related to the financial rights and financial entitlements of regional workers in a meeting with the Kurdistan Region Ministry of Finance delegation regarding the draft 2027 budget law.A member of the Kurdistan Regional Government negotiating team told Hawlati that in today's meeting, Thursday, September 3, 2025, with the Iraqi Minister of Finance, it was officially promised that all contractual employees of the Kurdistan Region would be permanently employed within the framework of the 2027 Iraqi general budget.

Hawlati's source also noted that in addition to the issue of contractual employees, the issue of promotions and advancement of Kurdistan Region employees was also seriously considered in the negotiations, and extensive efforts are underway to resume the process of their promotion and to include these promotions in the calculation of next year's financial entitlements.