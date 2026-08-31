Hasakah Integration Committee Meets with Syrian Ministry of Transport Delegation

Syria Service - The Integration Committee in Hasakah Province, in a meeting with a delegation from the Syrian Ministry of Transport, reviewed the process of integrating the Hasakah Transport Department into the new management structure, the mechanism for organizing activities, and the unification of administrative and technical procedures.

According to KurdPress, the Integration Committee in Hasakah Province met with a delegation from the Syrian Ministry of Transport and discussed the necessary measures to complete the process of integrating the province's Transport Department into the new management structure.

According to Havar News Agency, the meeting discussed the mechanism for organizing the activities of the Transport Department, as well as solutions for coordinating and integrating administrative and technical procedures.The meeting was held within the framework of the process of integrating management institutions into the new Syrian administration structure, and the parties emphasized examining the necessary measures for further coordination in the field of transportation and completing the integration process.