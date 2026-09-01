We are drying up the sources of corruption

Haider Abboudi, the Iraqi government spokesman, announced that the anti-corruption measures are not limited to pursuing suspects, but the government is also trying to eliminate the grounds for corruption by closing the loopholes that corrupt people exploit.

According to Kurdistan Press, Haider Abboudi, the Iraqi government spokesman, announced in a press conference that the level of government measures to combat corruption is not limited to pursuing suspects, but also includes drying up the sources and closing the loopholes of corruption.

He said that the measures and measures taken by the Iraqi Integrity Commission will continue with the aim of identifying and closing the loopholes that corrupt people exploit to carry out corrupt activities.Abboudi stressed that effectively combating corruption requires preventing opportunities for abuse and eliminating the conditions that allow corruption to occur.

These remarks come as Iraqi judicial and regulatory bodies have announced the seizure of significant amounts of money, property, and vehicles in corruption cases in recent weeks.