Vacant ministries and arms control; the focus of the coordination framework’s consultations

Firas Muslimi, spokesman for the Development and Development Faction, announced the continuation of consultations by the Coordination Framework of Iraqi Shiite groups on completing the cabinet, determining candidates for vacant ministries, and organizing the weapons of armed groups.

According to Kurdistan Press, Firas Muslimi, spokesman for the Development and Development Faction, announced in an interview with Shafaq News that the Coordination Framework, a coalition of the majority of Shiite groups, will discuss candidates for vacant ministries and completing the government cabinet in its upcoming meeting, especially in light of previous agreements between the member groups of the Coordination Framework.

Muslimi added that the Coordination Framework is approaching the final stage of determining ministerial candidates, and other groups are also scheduled to submit their lists of candidates for ministerial positions to Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Zaidi.He stressed that other groups should also present candidates for ministerial positions that are acceptable and that there is no disagreement about.

The spokesman for the Development and Construction Faction also said that the three-member special committee for organizing and regulating weapons, whose mission is to negotiate the disarmament of armed Shiite groups, will present a report on the results of its actions and negotiations with armed groups, as well as the government’s latest position on organizing and monopolizing weapons in the hands of the government.

According to Moslemy, Iraq’s current financial challenges will also be discussed at the coordination framework meeting; challenges that the country is facing at the same time as the security problems in the region.

He concluded by saying: “As the Development and Construction Faction, headed by Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, we have a ministerial seat or the position of vice president in the government."The Coordination Framework Groups have agreed to activate the positions of Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, so that two vice presidents will be appointed for each of these two positions."