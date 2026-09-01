The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) denied reports of evacuation of its bases in Anbar

The Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) denied reports of evacuation of its bases in Anbar province and announced that all of the force’s bases are on the highest level of alert in accordance with the security plan.

According to Kurdistan Press, the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) issued a statement denying reports of evacuation of its bases in Anbar province.

Qassem Musleh, the PMF’s operations commander in Anbar, announced: “We reject the reports that have been published about the evacuation of PMF bases in Anbar province; this news is far from the truth.”

He added that according to the security plan, all PMF bases are on the highest level of alert and the organization’s forces continue to carry out their missions normally.This denial comes at a time when, according to some Iraqi security sources, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) has reduced the number of its forces in its bases in Anbar and has arranged the presence of forces on a rotating basis.

These developments have occurred at the same time as military tensions between the United States and Iran have increased and the two sides have been engaged in reciprocal attacks in the region.