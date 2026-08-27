Official end of German military presence in the Kurdistan Region

Iraqi media reports the end of the presence of German military forces in Erbil, the capital of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

According to Kurdpress, Germany had about 500 troops in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region as part of the international coalition missions to combat ISIS, and these forces were mainly stationed in Baghdad and Erbil.

However, in the last months of Germany's military presence in the region, the number of troops stationed in the Erbil military camp decreased, and the German government planned to close this field base and withdraw its troops from there by the end of September 2026.

At the same time, a media report indicates that a limited number of the country's military advisors will remain at the embassy for coordination purposes.