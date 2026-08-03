Kurdpress News Agency Headlines for 3 August

?Why did the PKK give up the war
The PKK has announced an end to its armed struggle, saying decades of conflict have reached a turning point. The group says it now aims to pursue its objectives by political means
Most of the American Forces Have Withdrawn from Erbil
Most U.S. forces have withdrawn from Erbil, leaving only a limited military presence at the city’s airbase. The move follows Washington’s broader plan to reduce its military footprint in Iraq
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Resigns
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government has resigned following the start of the new parliamentary term. He is expected to secure another term as prime minister
Iraq and Turkey agree to resume oil exports via Ceyhan port
Iraq and Turkey have agreed to resume oil exports via the Ceyhan pipeline after months of disruption. The deal is expected to restore crude shipments from northern Iraq and ease tensions over energy exports
The headlines of 3 August published by Kurdpress News Agency are presented to the audience in the news studio.
?Why did the PKK give up the war
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