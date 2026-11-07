The Iraqi Foreign Minister's initiative to mediate between Iran and the United States

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein announced the proposal to form a committee consisting of foreign ministers from several regional countries to travel to Tehran and Washington to examine ways to reach peaceful agreements, resolve differences between Iran and the United States, and reduce regional tensions.

According to Kurdistan Press, the Iraqi Foreign Minister proposed an initiative to form a committee consisting of foreign ministers from several countries in a phone call with Araqchi. The Iraqi Foreign Minister announced his country’s initiative to form a committee of regional foreign ministers to resolve the crisis and tension.

Fuad Hussein announced a phone call between him and Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to the official Iraqi news agency, Fuad Hussein was informed of Tehran’s view on resuming talks in this phone call. The Iraqi Foreign Minister thanked his Iranian counterpart for making the call and informing him about Iran’s perspective.

Fouad Hussein warned that the region is in a phase of increasing tension amid the continued possibility of resuming military operations (possible American-Zionist military aggression).

The Iraqi Foreign Minister stressed the importance of taking steps and adopting practical measures to contain the tension and create the necessary conditions for its reduction.

According to the report, Fouad Hussein also proposed an initiative to form a committee including foreign ministers of several regional countries, which, according to him, would be tasked with traveling to Tehran and Washington to explore ways to reach peaceful agreements, resolve existing disputes, and strengthen regional stability.