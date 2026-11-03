Classroom boycott in Kurdish-populated areas of Syria in protest against restrictions on Kurdish language teaching

Syria Service - Students in several cities and regions in Hasakah province have boycotted classrooms in protest against the decision of the Syrian Interim Government’s Ministry of Education to limit Kurdish language teaching to three hours per week, demanding that Kurdish be recognized as the official language of instruction in schools and that all lessons be taught in this language.

According to KurdPress, students’ protests against the Syrian Interim Government’s educational policy towards the Kurdish language continue in various areas of the Jazira region. By holding a rally and issuing a statement, the students and their families criticized the Syrian Ministry of Education’s decision to allocate only three hours per week to Kurdish language teaching in the 2026-2027 academic year, calling it contrary to the linguistic and educational rights of the Kurds. According to Havar News Agency, in the most recent case, students of the "Yusuf al-Azma" school in the city of Dirak staged a protest rally on September 8. The students first gathered in the school grounds and began their march towards the city's educational complex by singing the Kurdish anthem.

During the march, the protesters chanted slogans such as "Our language is our identity," "There is no life without the Kurdish language," and "We want our language," demanding that the Kurdish language be strengthened and made the main language of instruction in all school subjects.

After the rally in front of the educational complex, the students went to the Dirak district administration building and met with Shiro Sharo, the district administrator. During the meeting, they demanded that the Kurdish language be officially recognized, that all curricula be taught in this language, and that classes be suspended until these demands were met.