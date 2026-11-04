Ambiguity in the Kurdistan Parliament session

On the eve of tomorrow's session of the Kurdistan Parliament, the differences in positions of political factions regarding participation in the session have created ambiguity about its formation and formalization; so much so that several important factions have announced a boycott of the session and some others have not yet announced their final position.

KurdPress

According to the latest positions announced by the factions of the Kurdistan Parliament, the Kurdistan Democratic Party will participate in tomorrow's session with 39 seats, while the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan with 23 seats and the New Generation faction with 15 seats have decided not to participate.

The Kurdistan Islamic Union faction with 7 seats, while it had not yet announced its final decision about attending the session, announced with a slight delay that it would not participate in the session. Three members of the five minority representatives' seats will also attend the meeting, while two members will be absent.

The Patriotic Position Faction, with four seats, has also decided not to participate; however, the attendance status of some representatives affiliated with this faction has been reported to be different from its collective decision.

The Justice Party Faction, with three seats, has also boycotted the meeting, and the Change Faction (Goran) will not attend the meeting with one seat.

In contrast, the People's Front has decided to participate with two seats, but among its two members, one representative will attend the meeting, and the other member has not yet taken the oath of office. The Socialist Faction has also announced its attendance at the meeting with one seat.

Given this political arrangement and the different positions of the factions, tomorrow's session of the Kurdistan Parliament is facing some ambiguities. Although the Kurdistan Democratic Party, as the largest parliamentary faction, insists on its presence, the non-participation of the Patriotic Union and the New Generation and the boycott of several other factions have made the issue of securing the legal quorum for the session to become official one of the most important questions facing the parliament.