Analysis of the American media circles on the defeat of Trump and the Republican Party in the elections

World Service - The American media and political circles assess the defeat of the Republicans in the midterm elections on November 3, 2026, and the loss of the party's majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives as the result of a series of economic failures, strategic mistakes by the Donald Trump administration, and a decline in public trust in the American president.

According to KurdPress, a review of analyses published in the Associated Press, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, New Yorker, CNN, Axios, ABC News, and a number of conservative American media outlets shows that although each of these media outlets has addressed the election results from a different angle, they share one common theme: Donald Trump failed to fulfill his economic and electoral promises, which has weakened the Republican Party's position among a wide range of American voters.

The main focus of these analyses is the increase in the cost of living and citizens' economic dissatisfaction; an issue that, along with the war with Iran, rising energy prices, trade tariffs, concerns about government corruption, and the Trump administration's immigration policies, paved the way for the Republicans' defeat.Meanwhile, some conservative analysts, contrary to expectations, have placed the main responsibility for the defeat on Donald Trump and his personal decisions, and believe that by distancing himself from his election promises, the US President has weakened the coalition that helped the Republicans win in the 2024 presidential election.

In a survey of voters across the United States, the Associated Press has identified the cost of living as one of the most important factors determining the outcome of the election. According to the report, nearly 9 out of 10 voters said that the cost of living was important in their decision to vote.

The Wall Street Journal, in its analysis of the Democrats' success, also emphasized the decisive role of the economy in changing voter behavior. The newspaper believes that the Democrats were able to focus on a common message despite internal divisions and make the rising cost of living a central issue in the election campaign.

The Washington Post also ranked the economy and jobs at the top of citizens' electoral priorities, writing that more than half of voters ranked these issues among the top three issues facing the country. The newspaper emphasizes that voters who assessed the economic situation as unfavorable supported Democratic candidates by a ratio of more than two to one.

The Wall Street Journal, in its report “How Trump Lost the Midterms,” examined the connection between the president’s decisions to go to war, rising gas prices, and the weakening of Republicans’ electoral position. The newspaper believes that the Trump administration erred in assessing the economic and political consequences of the war and failed to separate its costs from the daily lives of citizens.

The New Yorker, in its analysis titled "A Blue Wave Lands on Trump," also considers the Republican defeat a sign of widespread opposition to the US President's policies.

According to analyses by the Washington Post, ABC News, and CBS, Donald Trump's personal decline also played a major role in the election outcome. The Washington Post poll showed the president's approval rating at around 39 percent and his disapproval rating at 61 percent.

Another issue that has a prominent place in American media analysis is concern about government corruption and Donald Trump's focus on personal interests.

The Trump administration's immigration policy has also been another factor weakening the Republicans' electoral position. The Washington Post and the New Yorker have pointed out in their analyses the consequences of implementing a policy of mass deportation of immigrants and the interactions with immigrants by federal agents.

CNN, in its behind-the-scenes investigation of the Republican election campaign, has also pointed to the incoherence of the campaign message, management problems, and disagreements over how to spend campaign funds.

On the other hand, the Republicans' attempt to increase their number of seats by changing the boundaries of electoral districts also did not have the expected results.

Fox News, in its post-election analysis, also cited the cost of living crisis, the lack of a clear vision for the future, and the Republicans' inability to present a convincing program as reasons for the party's defeat.

Overall, American media analyses show that the Republicans' defeat should be seen as the result of the convergence of the economic crisis, Donald Trump's declining popularity, the Iran war, concerns about government corruption, and a series of political and electoral mistakes.