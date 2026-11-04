Court issues arrest warrant for Kurdistan Social Democratic Party leader

The Chamchamal Investigative Court issued an arrest warrant for Mohammad Haji Mahmoud, the leader of the Kurdistan Social Democratic Party, due to his failure to appear before the court on the scheduled date and following a complaint regarding the party’s headquarters in the Tekiya region.

According to Kurdistan Press, based on an official document, the Chamchamal Investigative Court has issued an arrest warrant for Mohammad Haji Mahmoud, the leader of the Kurdistan Social Democratic Party.

A source also announced that the complaint is related to the headquarters of the Kurdistan Social Democratic Party in the city of Tekiya, which is part of Chamchamal County.

In the document issued by the Chamchamal Investigative Court, which was signed by Mohammad Sattar Abdullah, the judge of the court, an arrest warrant was issued for Mohammad Haji Mahmoud and all members of the judiciary and relevant forces were asked to identify and arrest him. According to this document, Mohammad Mahmoud Ahmad Hassan, known as Mohammad Haji Mahmoud, was born in 1953 and lives in the village of Gulkhana in Halabja province and is the chairman of the Kurdistan Social Democratic Party.

The Chamchamal Investigation Court stated in its ruling that a legal complaint was filed against Mohammad Haji Mahmoud and that he did not appear before the court on the scheduled date; therefore, the court issued an arrest warrant for him based on Article 11 of Law No. 3 of 2018 on the Elimination of Encroachment on Real Estate and Land.

An informed source also said that the case concerns the headquarters of the Kurdistan Social Democratic Party in the Tekiya area; a property that was deemed by the court to be encroached upon, and an arrest warrant was issued for the party chairman because he did not appear before the judge to answer the complaint.