The first session of the Kurdistan Parliament was held with the participation of 53 representatives despite the boycott of the session by some major currents.

According to KurdPress on Wednesday, 11 / 4 / 2026, the first session of the Kurdistan Parliament was held two years after the parliamentary elections with the participation of 53 representatives out of a total of 100 representatives.

In this session, Vala Farid from the Kurdistan Democratic Party faction was elected as the speaker of the parliament, Rami Nouri from the Kurdistan Democratic Party was elected as the deputy speaker of the parliament, and Mona Qahvechi was elected as the secretary of the parliament.