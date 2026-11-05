Barzani calls on parties absent from parliament session to return to political process

Massoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, following the reactivation of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament, congratulated the people and political movements of the region on this event and called on parties that did not participate in the reactivation process to join this process and cooperate in continuing political activities and serving the people of the region.

According to KurdPress, Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, issued a statement on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, on the occasion of the reactivation of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament.

In this statement, Barzani congratulated the people of Kurdistan, the presidium of the parliament and all political movements on the reactivation of the parliament and, referring to the passage of two years since the regional parliamentary elections, expressed his satisfaction with the return of this legislative body to activity. He also thanked the representatives who participated in the reactivation of this constitutional institution by adhering to their legal and national responsibilities. The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party emphasized that the activation of the parliament is a step towards preserving and strengthening the Kurdistan Region and was not carried out against any person or political movement, but rather will serve the supreme interests of the people of Kurdistan and the political process.

Barzani then called on all movements that did not participate in the activation of the parliament to join this process and support and cooperate with the political process together to serve the people of Kurdistan and take the next steps.