Ankara-Baku relations go beyond conventional diplomatic contacts

Erdogan:

In response to speculations about tensions between Ankara and Baku, the Turkish President announced his possible visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on November 8th and emphasized that the relations between the two countries go beyond conventional diplomatic relations.

According to Kurdistan Press, on his way back from his trip to South Korea, Erdogan answered journalists' questions on the plane about Turkey-Azerbaijan relations and the developments that have occurred in recent weeks.

Erdogan announced that, unless an emergency situation arises, he will travel to the Republic of Azerbaijan on November 8th, coinciding with the "Victory Day" ceremony.

The Turkish President said: "November 8th is the Victory Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Unless an emergency situation arises, I plan to travel to the Republic of Azerbaijan on that day. I hope we will find the opportunity to take the necessary steps during this visit.”

He described the relations between Ankara and Baku as going beyond conventional diplomatic contacts, adding: “The unbreakable bond between the two countries is the result of our shared history, culture and destiny, and we hope it is our common future.”

Erdogan also said that he had sent the Turkish foreign minister and intelligence chief to Baku for talks, and that intensive phone calls had also taken place at the level of their leaders and their families. “There is no obstacle that the brotherhood of Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan cannot overcome,” he stressed.