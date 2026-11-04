Masked forces raided my brother's house in Sulaymaniyah

Sara Mohsen:

Sara Mohsen, a member of the Kurdistan Parliament from the Position faction, claimed that a group of masked forces raided her brother's house in Sulaymaniyah at midnight, and announced that her brother had warned her about the threat to her life after calling her on the phone and had asked her not to attend the Kurdistan Parliament session.

According to Kurd Press, in a message on her personal page, Sara Mohsen, a member of the Kurdistan Parliament from the Patriotic Position faction, while referring to the pressures exerted against her on the eve of the Kurdistan Parliament session, emphasized that even if she attends the parliament session, this action will not mean surrendering to any political movement, adding that she will not become a tool in the hands of any party or political project. Emphasizing that he has based his position on defending public interests and citizens' rights, the Kurdistan MP said: "My alliance is with the rights of the people, not parties and those in power, and I do not feel obligated to any party or political movement."

She further claimed that a group of masked forces visited her brother's house in the city of Sulaymaniyah in the late hours of the night.

She considered this action contrary to the principles of democracy and freedom of expression, and warned of the possible consequences of any harm to her brother, and announced that she would pursue the matter through the Iraqi judicial authorities and international forums. The Kurdistan Parliament member also called on human rights institutions, human rights organizations, and consulates to intervene in the matter and respond to what he called threats and intimidation in Sulaymaniyah.