Shengal should be governed based on the will of the Yazidis

The People's Council of Shengal:

In response to the criticism of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the People's Council of Shengal, while supporting the "democratic convergence" process in the region, emphasized that resolving the Shengal issue is not possible without recognizing the will of the Yazidi community and guaranteeing the right of this community to self-governance.

According to KurdPress, the People's Council of Shengal, issuing a statement in response to the criticism of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, emphasized that it considers the "democratic convergence" process in Shengal positive and called for the recognition of the will of the Yazidi community in deciding the future of this region.

The council announced that democratic convergence in Shengal is not limited to just one institution or specific force, but rather includes all institutions and structures of the Yazidi community, and considered it a legitimate right for this community. The People's Council of Shengal emphasized that the integration of military forces into Iraqi security institutions is not a plan imposed from outside, but is based on the will of the Yazidi community and aims to protect the achievements and ensure the security and stability of the Yazidi community. Noting that Shengal has been a disputed area for years, the council said that it considers resolving the historical and social problems of this region with the central government of Iraq a fundamental step, and emphasized that the Shengal issue is an issue of a society and a belief and cannot be resolved solely through a limited force.