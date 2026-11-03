Uncertainty over the amount of oil production in the Kurdistan Region

Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed Tamim, referring to the disagreement between Baghdad and Erbil regarding the daily oil production of the Kurdistan Region, announced that the Iraqi government calls for joint supervision of technical committees over oil counters and daily recording of production to determine the real figure of the region's production.

According to KurdPress, Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mohammed Tamim, referring to the disagreement between Baghdad and Erbil regarding the amount of oil production of the Kurdistan Region, emphasized the need for transparency in the amount of oil production and exports of this region and called for joint supervision of technical committees over the daily oil production of the region.

Mohammed Tamim announced that while the Kurdistan Region announces its oil production of about 265,000 barrels per day, some reports have put forward higher figures. According to him, the McKinsey report, prepared in cooperation with the Kurdistan Region, estimated the production rate at between 425,000 and 455,000 barrels per day.

He added that some other reports have also put forward higher figures, including around 600,000 to 650,000 barrels per day, for oil production in the region, but the Iraqi government does not want to stop at a specific figure and wants to determine the actual production rate through a technical and transparent mechanism.

The Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that even if the actual production rate is different from the figures presented, the central government is ready to pay the Kurdistan Region's full share, provided that the final figure is real, accurate and agreed upon by both parties.