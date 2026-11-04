The Roots of the Iraqi Kurdish Migration Crisis to Britain

World Service - According to the Statistical Journal, the dependence of job opportunities on party relations, the crisis in paying government employees' salaries, and the concentration of economic activities in the hands of networks close to power are among the most important factors in the migration of citizens of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region to Britain.

According to KurdPress, Dr. Bemo Nouri, an analyst of Kurdish issues, in an analysis of the increase in the migration of citizens of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region to Britain, has considered the roots of this trend not simply in the activities of human traffickers or European immigration policies, but in the political and economic structure of the Kurdistan Region. In his opinion, the dependence of job opportunities on the ruling parties, the concentration of economic activities in the hands of networks close to power, the chronic crisis of payment of salaries and the weakness of domestic production have created conditions in which some citizens of the Kurdistan Region see immigration as a way to achieve a more stable future.

This analysis was published in the statistical journal in response to recent statements by British politician Nigel Farage about a boat carrying migrants that sailed under the colors of the Kurdish flag on its way across the English Channel.

Pointing to the dominant role of the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan in the region’s political and economic structure, the author argues that the influence of these two parties is not limited to elections but also encompasses areas such as government employment, security institutions, economic contracts, and business networks. In such a structure, access to economic and career opportunities is often tied to party connections and affiliations.

The crisis of paying government employees' salaries is another factor of concern to the author. According to him, more than one million employees and recipients of salaries and pensions in the Kurdistan Region have faced delays, reductions or suspensions in salary payments in recent years, and their total outstanding claims have reached $21 billion.

In another part of the report, Bemo Nouri discusses the concentration of economic activities in the hands of companies close to the ruling parties.

The Kurdistan Region’s heavy dependence on imports is another focus of this analysis. According to the Kurdistan Region Importers and Exporters Union, the region’s import value exceeded $12 billion in 2025, accounting for about 95 percent of trade. Turkey and Iran have also been among the most important suppliers of goods needed by the region’s market.

The report also points to the role of the ruling parties in controlling border crossings and customs revenues. According to research by the London School of Economics, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has influence over border crossings with Turkey and the Patriotic Union (PUK) over border crossings with Iran, and customs revenues are an important source of financial power for these two parties.

In conclusion, the author, referring to the historical role of Britain in the developments in Iraq after the 2003 invasion, believes that this country cannot completely separate itself from the consequences of the political and economic developments in Iraq. However, he emphasizes that this historical background and the political achievements of the Kurdistan Region do not eliminate the responsibility of the ruling parties for the economic and institutional problems of the region.