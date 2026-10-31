Syrian Women's Defense Units Emphasize on Maintaining Organizational Independence and Command Structure

World Service - The spokesperson for the Syrian Women's Defense Units, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining the command structure and organizational independence of this force in the process of merging with Syrian government institutions, announced that the force's negotiations with the Syrian Ministry of Interior are still ongoing and that the Women's Defense Units have not yet assumed any official responsibility in the Syrian government's security structure.

According to KurdPress, Roxane Mohammad, spokesperson for the Women's Defense Units, said in an interview with New Region that this force should operate as a special force within the Syrian Ministry of Interior within the framework of the merger agreement, while at the same time maintaining its command structure and independent identity as a force consisting of women. Referring to the continuation of talks with the Syrian Ministry of Interior, Roxane Mohammad stated: "Our negotiations and consultations with this ministry are still ongoing, and the Women's Defense Units must, within the framework of the integration process, gain their rightful place as a special force in the Ministry of Interior and maintain their command structure and organizational independence."

According to Roxane Mohammad, the Women's Defense Units have not yet assumed any official responsibility in the Syrian government's security structure, and negotiations on how this force will join the security institutions are still ongoing.

This process follows the fact that the Syrian Democratic Forces were disbanded on August 25, within the framework of the January 29 agreement with the Damascus government, and part of their military structure was integrated into the Syrian Ministry of Defense. However, the situation of the Women's Defense Units is different, and the force is negotiating with the Ministry of Interior, because, according to the force's spokesperson, women are not present in the structure of the Syrian Ministry of Defense.

Emphasizing the role of the Women's Defense Units in the developments in Syria, Roxane Mohammad said that this force has gained significant experience and capabilities in the areas of organization, defense, security, social stability, and social activities over the past years. She added that the history of this force's struggles can play an important role in building a new Syria, because the Women's Defense Units have defended women, their rights, and the rights of other segments of society over the past years.

The spokesperson for the Women's Defense Units also emphasized that ensuring the status of women and their rights in all Syrian institutions should be one of the basic principles of the process of reconstruction and the formation of the country's new political and security structure.