Araqchi:

Abbas Araqchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing Tehran's approach to expanding regional relations, announced that Iran has no animosity towards Gulf Cooperation Council member states and that consultations with Saudi Arabia are continuing.

According to Kurd Press, Araqchi, explaining his recent statements in an interview with Al Jazeera, stated in a message on the X social network that Iran appreciates the constructive role of Qatar and Oman in mediating the talks with the United States.

He also emphasized the need to strengthen regional cooperation, referring to the continuation of talks with Saudi Arabia. The Iranian Foreign Minister went on to state that Tehran's goal is to achieve new security mechanisms in the region; arrangements that, he said, should be formed with the participation and initiative of the countries of the region and without the presence and military intervention of foreign powers