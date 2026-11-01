Rubio's claim; We are ready for a diplomatic end to the war against Iran

The US Secretary of State claimed that the US is the diplomatic end to the war against Iran.

According to Kurd Press, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed on Saturday evening at a press conference after the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, the capital of Georgia: "If there is a diplomatic solution to the war against Iran, we welcome it."

According to Fox News, the US Secretary of State continued to claim: "As for the discussion, I don't know if there is a timeframe. The negotiations never actually took place, but they were ongoing through intermediaries."

Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, previously stated in an interview with Al Jazeera News Network: "The American side's effort to open the door to dialogue and understanding is a positive step.However, we do not see a need to meet with the Americans at this time.”

Civil War

The US Secretary of State continued the conference by questioning Trump’s claim, saying: “The US government does not believe that we are on the verge of reaching a peace agreement. I do not think anyone here is claiming that we are on the verge of a deal.”

This is the first time in several times and also today that they have claimed that they are “closer” to such an agreement and the end of the war.

Marco Rubio, while maintaining contact with Russia to reach a peaceful agreement with the people, said: “To end the people’s war peacefully, an agreement must be reached. How can you reach an agreement between Russia and someone? We are looking for a very deadly war."

He added, "The United States and Russia should be in touch regardless of their differences to avoid escalating tensions. Regardless of anything else, it is important that the United States and Russia are at some level of communication because of the danger in the future. Russia has a lot of nukes. People may not remember that, but it is important."