Every threat must be met with an immediate, effective response, without geographical limitations

Revolutionary Leader:

The senior commanders of the armed forces met with the Commander-in-Chief, and in this meeting, he considered “intelligent combat readiness for a powerful confrontation with enemies” as one of the requirements of “maximum deterrence,” and determined that every level and type of threat must be met with an immediate, effective response, without geographical limitations.

According to a report by Kurd Press, in this meeting, the Revolutionary Leader considered “intelligent combat readiness for a powerful confrontation with enemies” as one of the requirements of “maximum deterrence,” and determined that every level and type of threat must be met with an immediate, effective response, without geographical limitations. Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei stated: If the enemies resume military or terrorist attacks, it is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iranian nation that will determine the time and conditions for their end.

The Commander-in-Chief also emphasized strengthening the military intelligence architecture, deepening indigenous defense in the two areas of "doctrine" and "tactics", growing up-to-date defense and security capabilities by utilizing new technologies, and strengthening spiritual strength and jihadi spirit, while making unremitting efforts to meet the livelihood needs and support the armed forces.

In another part of the Commander-in-Chief's measures, it was decided to update the Targets Bank in such a way that all kinds of material and intangible assets of the American-Zionist enemy are within the reach of the armed forces. He considered national support for the armed forces to be one of the pillars of deterrence against anti-Iranian foreigners and their domestic mercenaries, and added: The eight-month presence of the envoy nation in the fields is an extension of the eight-year sacred defense that, along with the steadfastness of the military, law enforcement, and Basij forces, has and will continue to protect the territorial integrity of Iran and the Islamic system.

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, appreciating the intelligent steadfastness of the resistance front in various countries, considered the unity of the fields to be a determining variable with a strategic impact in shaping the new political and security order in West Asia, and expressed hope that this new order would provide the basis for the increasing unity of Islamic nations and states for the formation of a new Islamic civilization. Major General Abdollahi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Amir Hatami, Commander-in-Chief of the Army, and Major General Vahidi, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, met with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. They presented reports on the readiness of the country’s defenders on the coasts of the Persian Gulf, the operational areas of the Strait of Hormuz, the Sea of ​​Oman, and the country’s northwestern and southeastern borders. They also presented a report on the multiple production of various types of ammunition and reconnaissance, support, and combat weapons.