An Iraqi MP's claim about the region's oil

Qaysar Jourani, a representative of the Iraqi Parliament's Oil and Gas Commission from the Sadequn faction, claimed that accurate information received by Baghdad from an American company shows that the Kurdistan Region produces about 625,000 barrels of oil per day; while the regional authorities have announced that they have the ability to export 225,000 barrels per day and are currently delivering about 180 to 185,000 barrels of oil to Baghdad.

According to KurdPress, Qaysar Jourani, a member of the Iraqi Parliament's Oil and Gas Commission from the Sadequn faction, announced that the Kurdistan Region's officials have told Baghdad that the region can export 225,000 barrels of oil per day, but is currently delivering about 180 to 185,000 barrels of oil to Baghdad. Jourani said: Based on detailed and detailed information that Baghdad received from an American company; a company that monitors and follows up on the Kurdistan Region’s oil exports, the region’s oil production reaches about 625,000 barrels per day.

He added: In this case, it is not clear what will happen to the other 400,000 barrels of oil and where it will go, but Baghdad has detailed and documented information in this regard.

The Iraqi parliamentarian also said that they met with the director of the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) yesterday and based on the information obtained, Turkey will no longer accept any tanker carrying oil from the Kurdistan Region. Jurani stated: There was such a trend before, but now Turkey is interacting legally with the Iraqi government.