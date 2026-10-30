Iran's gas exports to Iraq decrease  /  Baghdad's debt to Tehran reaches $3 billion

The decrease in Iran's gas supply to Iraq following the country's increase in domestic consumption has affected Baghdad's gas imports, and the amount of gas received has reached about 10.5 million cubic meters per day.

According to Kurdistan Press, citing Al-Sumaria, the specialized "Al-Taqa" website reported, citing an informed Iraqi source, that the amount of gas imported from Iran, which was between 15 and 20 million cubic meters per day about a month ago, has now reached about 10.5 million cubic meters per day.

The source explained that the amount of gas delivered by Iran to the central region of Iraq is 10.5 million cubic meters per day, while gas shipments to the southern region have been stopped.

According to the source, the increase in domestic gas consumption in Iran, along with the decrease in temperature and the shortage of supply within the country, are the main reasons for this decrease.These conditions force Tehran to reduce gas exports, especially during severe cold weather.