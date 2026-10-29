Baghdad: The Sinjar case is the exclusive responsibility of the government and the federal security commands

The Iraqi federal government emphasized that the security measures implemented in the Sinjar areas are field and military measures that are fully under the authority and jurisdiction of the federal government.

According to Kurdistan Press, Sabah al-Naman, spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, said on Wednesday: Specialized committees, under the orders of Ali Faleh al-Zaidi, Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, continue their efforts to complete the plan to monopolize weapons in the hands of the government.

He added: The Iraqi federal government emphasized that the security measures implemented in the Sinjar areas are field and military measures that are fully under the authority and jurisdiction of the federal government.The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces announced that these measures included the integration and organization of the elements of the Sinjar Protection Units within the framework of the official Iraqi Armed Forces and the taking over of the positions of these units in the mountainous areas of Sinjar and handing them over to the Iraqi Army units and other armed forces formations, in accordance with the missions and areas of expertise of each.

He added that this case is one of the exclusive duties of the federal government and its affiliated security commands.

The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces emphasized that the federal government, in continuous coordination with the local government of Sinjar County, will continue to pursue reconstruction cases, compensate the families of the victims, and expedite the return of the displaced to their homes so that their difficult suffering in the camps for the displaced ends.He added that these measures will ultimately lead to elections for the formation of a local government in Sinjar County in accordance with the law; a government that is satisfied and approved by the residents of Sinjar and represents them in local affairs.

The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces said that the government and the armed forces of the country once again emphasize their readiness to use all security and administrative facilities to serve the people of the region. He noted that empowering the Iraqi army and other armed forces formations and exercising full control, including taking over the mountainous areas of Sinjar, is a fundamental pillar of expanding the rule of law and the rule of law and realizing national sovereignty in all its dimensions in Sinjar County.