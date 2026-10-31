Fidan and Rubio meet in Atlanta behind closed doors

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Atlanta.

According to Kurdistan Press, Hakan Fidan and Marco Rubio met on Friday, October 30, on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' summit in Atlanta, USA.

Turkish Foreign Ministry sources announced that the two sides discussed bilateral relations, the process of negotiations between the US and Iran, the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, the Russia-Ukraine war and a number of other regional issues.

No further details were released about the positions raised or the possible outcomes of the meeting. The US State Department also did not issue an independent statement about the content of the Rubio-Fidan meeting until the publication of this news. The meeting between the Turkish and US foreign ministers took place at a time when tensions between Washington and Tehran and the possibility of escalating conflicts in the region were among the main topics of the G20 summit. Ankara had previously stated that the differences between the US and Iran should be resolved through negotiations and diplomacy, and that continued conflicts could increase regional instability.

The meeting took place shortly after a phone call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump, in which Erdogan said Turkey was ready to contribute to the revival of the diplomatic process between Russia and Ukraine and an end to the war.