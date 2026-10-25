Considerations regarding the unveiling of the Peshmerga statue in Sulaymaniyah

World Service-The unveiling of the Peshmerga statue in Sulaymaniyah, while recalling the history of the Kurdish struggles, has highlighted the necessity of transforming the Peshmerga forces from party structures into a defensive, professional and integrated force.

According to KurdPress, the large statue unveiled in Sulaymaniyah on October 3, 2026, depicts a Peshmerga in traditional Kurdish clothing, the flag of Kurdistan and a Kalashnikov rifle, and is a symbol of the historical Kurdish struggles that at the same time reminds us of the necessity of transformation in the structure and role of the Peshmerga forces.Dr. Sardar Aziz, a writer for the magazine Amargi, writes in an analysis of the statue that the Peshmerga were a guerrilla force in the past to confront the Iraqi governments, but today, when the Kurdistan Region has government structures and administrative institutions, they must become a defensive, professional force that relies on citizens.

The statue was made by Bakhtiar Halabchei, a local artist, and its cost was covered by the Union of Retired Peshmerga, which includes Peshmerga affiliated with various Kurdish parties, but the Kurdistan Democratic Party is not present. The idea of ​​​​creating this work was raised more than a decade ago and after two plans and reviews, it finally reached the implementation stage. According to the artist, the depicted figure does not represent a specific individual or political party, and is supposed to represent all Peshmerga.

However, the statue can be criticized from various aspects.Its most important flaw is the depiction of the Peshmerga in the form of a male figure, while women have also played a role in the history of this force and have participated in combat and support activities. Ignoring this role in a public work removes part of the historical reality of the Peshmerga and presents an incomplete picture of a force that women also played a role in its formation and continuation.

The traditional Kurdish dress and the Kalashnikov rifle are two other prominent elements of the sculpture, both of which refer to the Peshmerga’s past. The traditional dress is a reminder of the cultural and historical identity of this force, but it is no longer the usual attire of the military forces of the Kurdistan Region. The Kalashnikov is more than a weapon, it is a symbol of a period of Kurdish struggle and a style of warfare that has shaped an important part of their contemporary history.

The Kalashnikov has become a common weapon in many conflicts in the region due to its robustness and ease of use.The rifle was first produced in the former Soviet Union, and then its production expanded to countries including China. The governments of Iraq and Iran also purchased large quantities of Chinese models of this weapon during the eight-year war between the two countries. Subsequently, the Kalashnikov became part of the political and military life and culture of the Kurds, and was also reflected in Kurdish literature.