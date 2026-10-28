Kurdistan Region oil production forecast to increase to 350,000 barrels per day

A member of the Iraqi Parliament's Oil, Gas and Natural Resources Commission announced that the daily oil production of the Kurdistan Region, which is currently around 200,000 barrels, may increase to around 350,000 barrels in 2027.

According to KurdPress, Benas Duski, a member of the Iraqi Parliament's Oil, Gas and Natural Resources Commission, announced that the daily oil production of the Kurdistan Region may reach around 350,000 barrels in 2027.

He said that they recently visited the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) and discussed the Wood Mackenzie report.

According to the report, the current oil production of the Kurdistan Region does not exceed 200,000 barrels per day, but there is a possibility that it will increase to around 350,000 barrels per day in 2027.Duski also emphasized the need to use real figures in formulating the 2027 budget to ensure regular payment of salaries to Kurdistan Region employees and prevent a repeat of the problems of previous years.