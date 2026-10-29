Ankara welcomes Iraq's efforts to normalize the situation in Sinjar

The Turkish Ministry of Defense welcomed the Iraqi government's efforts to strengthen the government's authority and normalize the situation in Sinjar.

According to Kurdistan Press, the Turkish Ministry of Defense welcomed the Iraqi government's efforts to strengthen the government's authority and normalize the situation in Sinjar.

According to the official Iraqi news agency, the ministry noted that the assumption of responsibility for security in Sinjar by Iraqi security forces is an important step towards permanent stability.

The Iraqi federal government emphasized that the security measures implemented in the Sinjar areas are field and military measures that are fully under the authority and jurisdiction of the federal government.

Previously, the Ministry of Interior of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq stated: We call on the Iraqi federal government to adhere to the Sinjar agreement.