The Kurdistan Region's share in Iraq's 2027 budget is only 6 percent

While the Kurdistan Region's share in the 2027 draft budget is set at 12.8 trillion dinars, a member of the Iraqi Parliament's Finance Commission says that this figure is only 6 percent of the country's total budget and does not even cover the cost of salaries for the region's employees.

According to KurdPress, Ikhlas Delimi, a member of the Iraqi Parliament's Finance Commission, announced that in the total Iraqi general budget for 2027, which is set at 217 trillion dinars, the Kurdistan Region's share is only 12.8 trillion dinars; a figure that is equivalent to 6 percent of the total budget and does not even cover the cost of salaries for the region's employees.

The representative of the Kurdistan Democratic Party faction said that this is the main problem of the Kurdistan Region in the draft budget law.Regarding the second axis of disagreement, Deulaimi also referred to governance costs and said that these costs have reached 76 trillion dinars in the draft budget, which he said is a very high and unusual figure and requires careful examination.

She added that within this framework, they have requested an official explanation from the Iraqi Minister of Finance. He also considered the oil file and its price to be the third axis of disagreement and said that currently, a dezegation from the Iraqi Ministry of Oil and the Deputy Minister of Federal Finance in the Kurdistan Region are examining the daily oil production and its price.

According to Deulaimi, in the latest reforms, the daily oil production of the region was set at 445 thousand barrels, but this figure was not announced by the Iraqi Ministry of Oil and was taken from a company that operates between the region and Baghdad and has no official status.A member of the Iraqi Parliament’s Finance Commission stressed that the commission relies only on data from official parties, namely the Federal Ministry of Oil and the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Ministry of Natural Resources. For this reason, consideration of this item has been postponed until the official and legal resolution of the oil and gas case.