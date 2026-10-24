A member of the Syrian Interim Government's Defense Ministry was killed in a Damascus suburb

Syria Service - A member of the Syrian Interim Government's Defense Ministry was killed in an attack by unknown gunmen in the Western Ghouta area on the Damascus outskirts.

According to Kurdistan Press, a member of the Syrian Interim Government's Defense Ministry lost his life on October 20 in an attack by unknown gunmen in the Western Ghouta area on the Damascus outskirts. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights announced that the deceased was from the town of Utayya in the Eastern Ghouta area on the Damascus outskirts.

According to the Hawar News Agency, no further details have been released about the identity of the attackers, their motives for carrying out the attack, and how it occurred.

The incident occurred while various regions of Syria continue to witness armed attacks and security incidents, and in some cases, the identities of the perpetrators of these attacks and their motives have not been determined.