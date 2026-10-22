In the integration process, the YPJ's status as an independent and special force is maintained

YPJ Command:

Syria Service - The YPJ Command announced that during the talks and assessments related to the integration process of the forces, the status of this unit as an independent and special force is being considered, and negotiations about its role and how to participate in the new structure are still ongoing.

According to KurdPress, the Women's Protection Units (YPJ) Command emphasized in a statement about recent developments and the new process of integrating the forces that the negotiations regarding this process are continuing with the aim of establishing stability in the region and paving the way for building a secure future, and the status of the YPJ as an independent and special force has been taken into account in these talks.According to Havar News Agency, the statement, which was issued on October 20, stated that the Women's Defense Units, in addition to having an important history in the fight against terrorism and defending human values, are also a symbol of women's will and efforts.

The YPJ command also emphasized that the details of the force's participation and its role in the new structure, taking into account the need to preserve women's identity, experiences and achievements, remain the subject of extensive discussions.

The statement continued by stating that the main priority of the YPJ at all stages is to protect the achievements of the people and the legitimate rights of women, and that the results of the ongoing discussions will be communicated to the public at the appropriate time and in a transparent manner.