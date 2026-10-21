Mazloum Abdi: Efforts to continue the activities of the universities of Kobani and Rojava continue

Syria Service - Mazloum Abdi, advisor to the Syrian presidency, announced the continuation of efforts to resolve the situation of the universities of Kobani and Rojava, and announced that a final agreement has not yet been reached on the continuation of the activities of the faculties and institutions of these two universities. He also called on 12th grade students to register in the educational equalization process announced by the Syrian Ministry of Higher Education in order not to be deprived of education this year.

According to Kurdistan Press, Mazloum Abdi, advisor to the Syrian presidency, announced in a meeting with the people of the city of Amuda, the continuation of efforts to find a suitable solution to continue the activities of the faculties and institutions of the universities of Kobani and Rojava, and announced that a final agreement has not yet been reached on the status of these educational centers.Mazloum Abdi, Advisor to the Syrian Presidency, met with residents of the city of Amuda, and discussed the current problems and solutions to overcome them. The attendees also presented their views and suggestions for solving the issues raised.

In this meeting, Abdi, referring to the situation of the University of Kobani and the University of Rojava, announced that efforts are ongoing to find a suitable solution to ensure the continuation of the activities of the faculties and institutions affiliated with these two universities, but a final agreement has not been reached on their status.

He also emphasized the educational status of 12th grade students and university applicants that preparatory students must register within the framework of the educational assimilation and adaptation process announced this year by the Syrian Ministry of Higher Education.Abdi, referring to the need to prevent students from being deprived of continuing their education this year, explained that registering in this process will allow them not to miss out on their academic opportunity this year.

He concluded by emphasizing that until a final solution is reached regarding the continuation of the activities of the faculties and institutes of the University of Kobani and Rojava in the next academic year, students must complete the announced registration procedures.