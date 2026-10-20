Iraq's initiative for dialogue between Iran and the Persian Gulf countries in Baghdad

Fouad Hussein, after the end of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states in Baghdad, said in a press conference that these meetings were held in the shadow of regional tensions and that Turkey handed over the presidency of the council to us. He added that 55 countries were present in these meetings and 22 foreign ministers also participated in the meeting. The Iraqi Foreign Minister also said that the issue of Palestine and Jerusalem was at the top of the priorities of this round of meetings and that cooperation, reconstruction and protection of Jerusalem were emphasized.He added that regional crises and combating terrorism were also among the other topics discussed in these meetings. Fuad Hussein emphasized: "We have put forward some initiatives and are also working to hold a meeting between the Gulf countries and Iran in Baghdad." He concluded by saying that Iraq has continuous contacts with the Persian Gulf countries and Iran, and these efforts are aimed at bringing the views of the two sides closer together.