Islamic Union calls for breaking the political deadlock in the Kurdistan Parliament

According to KurdPress, the Islamic Union faction in the Kurdistan Parliament issued a statement on the occasion of the passing of two years since the elections for the sixth term of the Kurdistan Parliament. The faction announced: With the passing of two years since the elections and the failure to activate the Kurdistan Parliament, as the highest legislative and oversight body in the Kurdistan Region, we emphasize that the failure to elect the presidency of the parliament, the failure to fulfill its real role, and the closure of this main governing body have dealt a major blow to the political process, the rule of law, and the constitutional rights of citizens.The statement said that the closure of an institution that represents the true will of the people has created a “dangerous legal vacuum” and reduced public trust in the political process. The Islamic Unity faction also announced that over the past two years, despite the inactivity of the parliament, it has not remained silent and has continued to follow up on citizens’ problems and demands, register complaints, and submit cases related to violations of the law and corruption to the courts, the Public Prosecutor’s Office, and the Integrity Commission. The faction emphasized that it was never part of the process of closing the parliament and that it was ready to attend whenever members of the parliament were called to attend meetings based on the legal mechanism; however, according to the faction, “the two sides of the government” have thwarted all these efforts by agreeing among themselves.The Islamic Unity faction also announced several political initiatives to break the political deadlock, activate the parliament, elect a presidency, and return to a serious and national dialogue. The faction finally called on the ruling parties to stop playing with the will and destiny of the people of Kurdistan and to set aside their party and personal interests so that the parliament can once again return to its natural role in lawmaking, monitoring the government, and defending the financial and legal rights of the people and the Kurdistan Region. The statement warned that the region’s officials’ disregard for legal institutions and the lives and livelihoods of citizens will lead the region’s future to an uncertain and dangerous situation.