Esenyurt Municipality Governor Removed Over Corruption Allegations

Can Aksoy, who was appointed as the Esenyurt Municipality Governor of Istanbul, was removed from his post amid a judicial investigation into allegations of collusion in tenders and bribery. It is said that the Secretary General of the Van Metropolitan Municipality will replace him.

According to Kurdistan Press, Can Aksoy was removed from the Esenyurt Municipality Governorship and, according to published information, Ulaş Akhan, Secretary General of the Van Metropolitan Municipality, will take his place.

This management change took place at the same time as the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office's investigation into a number of Esenyurt Municipality tenders. In this case, it is alleged that collusion took place in some tenders and bribes were received from contractors.

As part of this investigation, 17 people were arrested, including Yusuf Olutas, the appointed deputy mayor of Esenyurt.Also, arrest warrants were issued for Namik Cebi, the owner of Cebi Construction Company, who is said to be living outside Turkey, and Fekret Güneş.

It is worth noting that Can Aksoy had previously been appointed as the head of Esenyurt municipality after the removal of Ahmet Özer, the elected Kurdish mayor of the city.