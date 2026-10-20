Iranian Ambassador to Iraq: Tehran and Baghdad Agree to Expel Opposition Kurds

Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh, the Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad, announced on Tuesday an agreement to expel Iranian Kurdish opposition groups from the Iraqi Kurdistan Region or hand them over to Iran.

According to Kurd Press, based on a news report published by Middle East News, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baghdad said that within the framework of security cooperation between Iran and Iraq, the two sides agreed during a meeting of the Joint Security Committee with the presence of an Iranian delegation and the Iraqi National Security Advisor, to expel "Iranian Kurdish separatist groups" from the Iraqi Kurdistan Region or hand them over to Iran.

Al-Sadegh said that within the framework of security cooperation between Iran and Iraq, the two sides agreed during a meeting of the Joint Security Committee with the presence of an Iranian delegation and the Iraqi National Security Advisor, to expel Iranian Kurdish groups from the Iraqi Kurdistan Region or hand them over to Iran.