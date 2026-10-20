Iraqi Kurdistan Socialist Movement Announces Preparations for Elections

According to Kurdistan Press, Abdullah Haji Mahmoud announced that he and his brother, Muhammad Haji Mahmoud, now have two separate parties and that he has established an independent party for himself. He also emphasized that he will resolve his differences with his brother through the law. After Abdullah Haji Mahmoud was dismissed from the Kurdistan Social Democratic Party, he established an independent party called the Iraqi Kurdistan Socialist Movement. This movement received an official party activity license from the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Ministry of Interior on October 12, 2024, and Abdullah Haji Mahmoud was elected as the Secretary General of this movement.Abdullah Haji Mahmoud announced in an interview with “Rojan” that he now has an independent party called the Iraqi Kurdistan Socialist Movement and plans to participate in the upcoming elections in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. He also said that his family and social relations with his brother, Mohammad Haji Mahmoud, have not yet returned to normal and that he has resorted to the law and legal measures to resolve the differences between them. He considers himself “the victim of oppression.” In February 2024, differences and tensions arose between Mohammad Haji Mahmoud, the chairman of the Kurdistan Social Democratic Party, and his brother Abdullah, which eventually led to an armed clash between the two brothers. After that, at a meeting of the party’s political bureau, it was decided to remove Abdullah Haji Mahmoud from the position of deputy chairman of the party and from membership in the party.