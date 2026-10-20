Al-Zaidi restricts Ansar Allah activities in Iraq

The Iraqi government has notified the leaders and figures of Ansar Allah of Yemen who are present in Iraq that they cannot carry out any media or political activities in Iraqi territory.

According to the Kurdish Press, Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed Qatar, citing a high-ranking Iraqi official in the office of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, the Iraqi government announced on Tuesday that it had notified the leaders and figures of Ansar Allah of Yemen who are present in Iraq that they cannot carry out any media or political activities in Iraqi territory.

The order includes a complete ban on activities for all Ansar Allah of Yemen individuals in Iraq, including meetings, meetings or holding press conferences or acting outside the framework of residency laws in Iraq.Based on the information obtained, the Iraqi government has determined the places of residence of the members of the Ansar Allah office in Iraq and has emphasized to them that they must provide information about their movements in Baghdad and other provinces.

The Iraqi official pointed out that this decision was informed to the members of Ansar Allah in Iraq a few days ago and that they cannot carry out any activities against Saudi Arabia or regional countries from within Iraqi territory because these actions are in conflict with the principle of good neighborliness and non-interference in the affairs of other countries based on the Iraqi constitution.

The Iraqi official, who asked not to be named, pointed out that the members of this group are no longer able to hold any targeted political or media activities related to the ongoing war in Yemen.This action comes about a week after the Iraqi Prime Minister visited Saudi Arabia and met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during which security, political and economic issues were discussed.

In this context, Saad al-Jugaifi, a retired Iraqi army colonel, revealed information from the past few months that some senior members of Hezbollah and the Yemeni Ansarullah movement have had access to the Iraqi financial system. These restrictions include banks, money exchange and transfer companies, as well as the Iraqi airline.

Since 2018, Ansarullah Yemen has had an office in Baghdad’s Jadriyyah neighborhood called the Ansarullah Yemen Office, which is headed by Abu Idris al-Sharqi, in addition to the presence of some prominent Ansarullah leaders, including Abu Ali al-Izzi, Muhammad Abdul-Azeem al-Houthi, and Abu Taha al-Washli.In August 2024, Ansar Allah announced that one of its members in Iraq, Hussein Abdullah Mastour, had been martyred following a US attack on southern Baghdad. This Ansar Allah member was martyred at the headquarters of Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq.

Source: Middle East News