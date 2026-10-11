Iraqi Prime Minister: Every family without housing will receive land

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Zaidi announced the launch of the “One Million Plots of Land” project in Karbala, saying that families without homes have received land and the government will help them build housing.

According to KurdPress, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Zaidi announced the housing project titled “One Million Plots of Land; A Homeland Initiative” in an official statement from Karbala province.

According to this plan, every family that does not own a private home will receive a plot of land and the government will also support them in the construction process so that citizens are freed from the pressure of housing rental costs. Zaidi emphasized that the implementation of this plan will not impose any costs on the public budget and the lands assigned will be equipped with the necessary basic services in an organized manner.After Karbala, Najaf province will be the second destination for the implementation of this plan, and in the future, Nineveh province and other Iraqi provinces will also be covered.