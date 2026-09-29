Official start of construction of the joint border crossing "Qamishlo-Nusaybin"

Syria Service – The construction and preparation of the "Qamishlo-Nusaybin" border crossing between the Kurdish regions of Syria and Turkey has officially begun; the crossing will be built on an area of ​​558 thousand square meters and is set to be the seventh border crossing between Syria and Turkey.

According to Kurdpress, the construction and preparation of the "Qamishlo-Nusaybin" border crossing between the Kurdish regions of Syria and Turkey has officially begun; this crossing will be built on an area of ​​558 thousand square meters. "Mozin Alloush", head of the International Relations and Cooperation Department of the General Board of Syrian Customs, issued a statement on this matter and announced that the technical teams of this institution have begun the necessary excavation, leveling and preparation operations.According to Rudaw Network, the construction and preparation of the Qamishlo-Nusaybin border crossing between Syrian Kurdistan and Turkey has officially begun. The crossing will be built on an area of ​​nearly 558,000 square meters.

"Mazin Alloush", head of the International Relations and Cooperation Department of the General Board of Syrian Customs, announced that the technical teams of this institution have begun the necessary excavation, leveling and preparation work.

Preparing service routes and spaces

Alloush said that the goal is to prepare service routes and spaces, tourism and cargo transportation at the Qamishlo-Nusaybin border crossing.

He specified that this crossing will be the seventh border crossing with Turkey and added:

"The first phase of this project will be implemented on an area of ​​nearly 558,000 square meters. This phase includes the construction of cargo loading and unloading areas, transit areas and the border crossing administration building.Also, at this stage, passenger reception halls, customs and staff accommodation buildings will be built.”

“It will have a big impact on the economy”

Noting that the opening of this strategic crossing will have a big impact on economic growth and trade flows, Alloush said:

“The opening of this crossing will increase the opportunities for transit transport within Syrian territory.

On the other hand, the additional pressure on other crossings will be reduced, and the route and time of passage for citizens and tourists will be shorter.”

The General Board of Syrian Customs announced that it is continuing the project to modernize and strengthen the infrastructure of all border crossings with neighboring countries. The institution is trying to provide better services to passengers and freight drivers.