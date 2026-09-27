Damascus: New Israeli government could pave the way for security agreements

Syria Service - A Syrian diplomatic source announced that Damascus hopes that after the elections in the Zionist regime, a government with a less escalating approach will come to power and that the ground will be prepared for the start of security agreements between the two sides.

According to Kurdistan Press, a Syrian diplomatic source, speaking to the French news agency (AFP), said that Damascus hopes that after the upcoming Israeli elections, a government will come to power that will have a less escalating approach and be more prepared to accept American mediation and move towards security agreements with Syria.

The source said that the coming to power of a moderate or right-wing government that is not centered on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could lead to a reduction in the desire to escalate tensions.According to the diplomatic source, the new Israeli government may move towards negotiations and efforts to reach phased security agreements with Syria.

It is worth noting that the Zionist regime is scheduled to hold Knesset elections on October 27. These elections will be Israel's first parliamentary elections since the October 7 attack and the subsequent wars in Gaza, Lebanon, Iran and Syria.