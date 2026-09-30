Efforts to return displaced people from Raqqa, Tabqa and Garhsapi continue

Syria Service - "Sara Qawas", a member of the Raqqa, Tabqa and Garhsapi Displaced People's Committee in Kobani, announced the continuation of efforts to return displaced people from these areas and emphasized that appropriate conditions must be provided for their safe return.

According to KurdPress, "Sara Qawas", a member of the Raqqa, Tabqa and Garhsapi Displaced People's Committee in Kobani, regarding the situation of displaced families from these areas who live in the city of Kobani, said that the list of displaced people includes nearly 1,700 people and efforts to provide conditions for their return to their areas are continuing."Sara Qawas," a member of the Committee for the Displaced Persons of Raqqa, Tabqa and Garhsapi, referring to the suffering and hardships that the displaced persons have endured in the camps and various areas, stated: "Given the great pain and suffering that the displaced persons have experienced in the camps and various areas, there is a plan for their safe return."

She considered the return of residents to their areas a legitimate right and emphasized that the difficult humanitarian situation of the displaced persons should not be a victim of political differences.

Qawas also said that efforts are ongoing for the return of the displaced persons, but they are still concerned about the possibility of attacks during their return and want to be provided with safe conditions for their return.

A member of the Committee for the Displaced Persons of Raqqa, Tabqa and Garhsapi finally called on the international community to fulfill its humanitarian and security responsibility towards the displaced persons of these areas and to take action to end their forced displacement.