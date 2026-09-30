The Universities of Rojava and Kobani are Recognized by the Syrian Higher Education System

Syria Service - The Syrian Ministry of Higher Education announced that the Universities of Rojava and Kobani will enter the country's general education system within the framework of the integration process of higher education institutions.

According to Kurdistan Press, the Syrian Ministry of Higher Education announced that the Universities of Rojava and Kobani will be under the supervision of this ministry within the framework of the integration plan of higher education institutions. Syrian Minister of Higher Education Marwan Halabi also announced the beginning of the review of the status of Kobani University for its integration with the University of Aleppo, which he said will be similar to the process of integrating the University of the East into the University of Euphrates.

Syrian Minister of Higher Education Marwan Halabi announced that a committee from the Ministry of Higher Education has begun to review the status of Kobani University.The committee will review the educational programs, education system, number of students, teaching staff, infrastructure and laboratories of the university.

He emphasized that the academic qualifications of Kobani University students will be officially recognized and will not need to be changed or re-equivalentized for their admission.

According to the Syrian Minister of Higher Education, after this process, Kobani University graduates will be able to work in their fields of expertise throughout Syria in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

Halabi also said that in the integration process, no university programs, professors or administrative staff who meet the necessary requirements will be left out. He added that educational programs will be approved and university staff will be employed based on official criteria.Emphasis on equal rights for students

The Syrian Minister of Higher Education announced that the rights of students at the University of Kobani will be the same as those of other students at Syrian universities.

According to Halabi, the academic rights of students and the possibility of continuing their studies will be guaranteed under the University Law.

He concluded by emphasizing that the purpose of integrating these institutions is to create a unified academic level, provide equal opportunities for students, and protect the rights of teaching and administrative staff.