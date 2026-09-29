Turkey increases its checkpoints in the Kurdistan Region

According to KurdPress, the source mentioned in an interview with the Al-Ma'uluma news agency: A Turkish plan to control the border areas in the provinces of Erbil and Nineveh is being formed, which is being pursued with the green light of the United States and at the same time as the number of Turkish army checkpoints is increasing from 40 last year to 100 this year.He added: The number of Turkish forces in northern Iraq has suddenly increased to more than 4,000 military personnel, which is a significant increase compared to previous years; while after the disarmament of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the cessation of all military operations between this party and Turkey, the continued presence of these forces is not justified.

The source stated that Turkey has taken control of dozens of border villages in northern Iraq; an action that was accompanied by the silence of the Kurdistan Regional Government and shows that this government was already aware of the penetration of Turkish army forces deep into Iraqi territory and with the consent of the United States.